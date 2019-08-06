Police say excessive speed is to blame after a car crashed into a KFC restaurant on 17th Avenue S.W. on Monday, sending a family of three to hospital.

A grey Acura was heading east on 17th Avenue S.W. at a high rate of speed about 6:20 p.m. as it approached the 12th Street S.W. intersection, which was blocked off for construction.

The car swerved left and smashed through the glass windows of the eatery, hitting a family of three sitting at a table.

A 33-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman, and an eight-month-old baby were taken to hospital, one of them in serious, life-threatening condition, however all three were later upgraded to stable.

Police said the female suffered "life altering injuries."

The driver, a woman in her 20s, suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending.

Police say drugs and alcohol were not factors.