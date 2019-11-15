

Teri Fikowski, CTVNewsCalgary.ca





CALGARY – It’s exciting news for skiers and snowboarders in the city as Winsport’s Canada Olympic Park will open for the winter season Friday.

Despite a rollercoaster of temperatures of late, crews have been working around the clock snowmaking and ensuring conditions are ready for opening day.

The main hill between the two quad chairlifts, the ‘88 Express chairlift and magic carpets will be open, with other areas of the park opening based on conditions. The tube park is not scheduled to open until December.

It’s been one year since Calgarians voted against hosting the 2026 Olympic Games in a plebiscite and just recently it was announced the city won’t host the Winter X Games in 2020 due to provincial funding.

Dale Oviatt with Winsport says despite the disappointment they are excited for the future.

"The best thing about this place is we're always advancing," said Oviatt. "We've got some great world cup events coming this year, five in total, including slope style and half pipe. This is the first time ever a slope style, half pipe, skiing and snowboarding event have been held together."

The World Cup skiing and snowboarding slope style and half pipe events run Feb. 10 – 16.

WinSport will open Friday morning and the hill's scheduled hours of operation are weekdays from 10 a.m to 9 p.m and weekends from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.