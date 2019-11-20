CALGARY — Workers were busy Wednesday at Stampede Park, putting the finishing touches on the 2019 Grey Cup Festival. The celebration in Calgary officially gets underway Wednesday night with a free kickoff party at the Big Four Roadhouse.

Festival executive director Geordie MacLeod said he’s expecting a big, boisterous crowd for Wednesday's 6 p.m. cup kickoff party.

“The idea is it’s a 'welcome to Calgary' for everyone who’s coming to Calgary and all the folks that are already here,” he said.

Fans will get a sneak peak of the festival right after the party. For those heading down to check out the festival, there will be plenty to do indoors and outdoors.

MacLeod said Calgary is uniquely positioned to host a Grey Cup Festival.

“Not every city has what we have in Calgary, which is a big beautiful convention centre and big beautiful grounds here at Stampede Park," he said.

“Once we knew we were coming here, it became the goal immediately. If we’re going to try and be on Stampede Park, we need to try and bring it all to one spot. We’ve been successful in doing that. We’re really pleased for that.”

MacLeod said he’s happy about the way things turned out for the festival and also pleased with ticket sales for the 107th Grey Cup.

“We’re well up over 30,000 tickets sold now. The two teams that are going to be participating in the game obviously haven’t won a Grey Cup in many, many years so that’s great for them,” he said. “Very compelling storylines and we’re very, very pleased with the ticketing trend.”

It’s been 29 years since the Bombers hoisted the Grey Cup. The last time the Tiger Cats won the Grey Cup was 20 years ago.