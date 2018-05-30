

Brenna Rose





The complainant in a sexual assault case involving an award-winning Calgary chef says consent was not given.

“I’m 21 years old. Why would I ever consent to any relation to a 60 year old man? I would never do that’,” said the woman, whose identity cannot be released, in an interview with CTV News. “I think people have a lot of questions and are wondering what the motivation behind all this was. My main worry has been about the fact it’s so public.”

Earlier this month, Michael Noble, 56, was charged after allegedly assaulting a female employee of his at a gathering in January of this year. Police allege the chef followed the woman into the bathroom of a downtown restaurant and sexually assaulted her. Officers say the complainant came forward shortly after.

“I told my close friends, my boyfriend. I needed people to be aware I wasn’t okay,” the complaint told CTV, fighting back tears.

On Wednesday, Noble’s lawyer, Jennifer Ruttan, entereda not guilty plea on his behalf. The allegations against Noble have not been proven in court.

The victim of the alleged assault says she worked at Noble’s Inglewood eatery, The Nash, for two years. As one of the youngest employees of the establishment , she says staff watched out for her and treated her like ‘a baby sister’.

She was with her co-workers that night in January. She doesn’t want to say exactly what happened that night, but she claims to not have any prior sexual interactions with him.

“You never ever think someone like that would ever say those words to you. Our interactions were, ‘Hi. Bye.’ You’re my boss I respect you and that’s it. I don’t have that relationship with you,” she said.

She says she received a text from Noble the day after the party that stated he was ‘deeply embarrassed and saddened by his actions’ and he asked for ‘forgiveness’.

The woman no longer works at the restaurant and dropped a restraining order against Noble, since his bail condition prohibit contact.

A trial in front of a judge alone has been set for March 11, 2019.

The once self-described happy, positive, confident person, says she is undergoing counselling as she is stressed and prone to “mini panic attacks.”

Noble has turned down requests for interviews through his public relations firm and lawyer, which have denied the allegations.

‘Mr. Noble is confident that the court process will properly dispose of the accusation against him,’ said Ruttan.

The complainant says she has found some comfort in the support she has received both from her former co-workers at The Nash and from people reaching out to her.

“I’m probably going to have the worst year of my life but I’m doing this because it matters’.