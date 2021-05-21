CALGARY -- The owners of an amusement park west of Calgary are planning to open for the season in early June as the public health order exemption they received from the province last year was never withdrawn.

According to Calaway Park officials, the exemption granted in 2020 that permitted the park to open to visitors in the midst of the pandemic was never terminated by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, and remains valid.

But in a statement sent to CTV News Friday morning, Alberta Health confirmed Calaway Park was granted an exemption in June 2020 but the exemption is no longer valid.

"Under the current health restrictions in place, Calaway Park is not able to open to the public at this time," said Tom McMillan, Alberta Health spokesperson. "We are following up with them to ensure there is no confusion.

"We know that the health restrictions impact these centres and the many people who love them. The quicker we can all bend the curve and get vaccinated, the sooner that we can again enjoy parks like this."

Calaway Park had planned to open for the season on the May long weekend, as has been the norm for decades, but pushed the start back to the weekend of June 5 due to "the current situation with COVID-19 and our community effort to 'stop the spike'."

"The exemption clearly states that it is in effect until terminated by the Chief Medical Officer of Health," reads a statement posted in the planning section of Calaway Park's website. "We have received no written notification that these exemptions have been withdrawn or changed."

Park representatives say a conversation with Alberta Health in November 2020 confirmed the exemption would remain valid until the park received written notification of termination and Alberta Health made no mention of withdrawing approval during subsequent meetings.