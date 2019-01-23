The ‘After the War’ exhibit will begin its eight week run at the Lougheed House on Thursday offering visitors a glimpse into the challenges Canadian soldiers faced following the First World War.

“It’s valuable to look at how the war didn’t end for a lot of these soldiers,” explained Caroline Loewen, Lougheed House curator. “The physical fighting ended at the end of World War I in 1918 but the challenges that they faced as result of the war stuck with a lot of them for life. A lot of them never actually got over the horrors of the war.”

The exhibit is on loan from ‘The Canadian Centre for the Great War’ in Montreal and includes artifacts from James Lougheed, who built Lougheed House in 1891 and served as the first chairman of the Military Hospital Commission. The commission was created to assist returning soldiers who had been injured abroad.

“A lot of these soldiers came back and they didn’t necessarily have the same physical capacities that they had once had so they needed to find new careers and new work. The government was also very supportive of setting up training programs for them to learn new skills and gain employment.”

Loewen says the psychological challenges of individual soldiers after facing the horrors of the First World War aren’t well documented as medical records from the early 20th century lack the details of current records. “What we might call today PTSD, they called shellshock.”

Following its run at Lougheed House that concludes on March 17, the ‘After the War’ exhibit will continue to tour across Canada.

With files from CTV’s Kevin Fleming