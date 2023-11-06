Expect a little bit of everything as mild temperatures continue in Calgary

Temperatures are mild to kick off November, which leaves this low-pressure system that’s moving through southern Alberta a little confused.

In Calgary overnight into Tuesday morning, we will be hovering close to that freezing mark, so freezing rain is possible, combined with a couple of snowflakes and raindrops and fog patches, up until about 6 a.m.

This won’t be widespread in Calgary, but isolated pockets of this mixed precipitation are possible for some communities in the city.

Throughout the day, it should be much like Monday. Sunny periods and cloudy periods with a high of 9C. However, by the supper hours, it will start to get gusty (up to 60 km/h out of the north) and the low-pressure system will drag in some snow for Tuesday night.

No huge amounts are expected. All in, Calgary will likely see less than two millimetres of rain and less than two centimetres of snow.

Calgary weather day planner for Nov. 7

And the mild temperatures will continue for this week. The normal temperature for this time of year is 4C. We should remain above that until, at least Saturday.

Five-day forecast in Calgary for Nov. 7-11

Everyone is talking about the show in the sky last night! Aurora Borealis. Photographer, Matt Melnyk sent in this panoramic view of the northern lights. He took this picture near Carstairs. Thanks, Matt!

Aurora borealis near Carstairs, Alta. (Courtesy: Matt Melnyk)