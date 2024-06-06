CALGARY
Calgary

    • Expect sun with cloudy periods for the rest of the week, getting windier by the weekend

    Share

    Expect some showers overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.

    That should be out of Calgary by 6:30 a.m., then just sun and cloud for the day with gusts of 30 to 40 km/h:

    While we had a lot of rain in May, the ground is now dry again in southern Alberta, which is putting us at a greater fire risk once again.

    Almost all of southern Alberta is now listed as very high or extreme on the fire danger map.

    Temperatures will cool going into the weekend and there is no significant moisture in the long-range forecast, so if you're heading out for a camping adventure, be sure to check the fire bans in your area.

    Expect sun with cloudy periods for the rest of the week, getting a little windier by the weekend with daytime highs in the teens.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News