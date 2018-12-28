Calgary drivers have enjoyed some relief at the pumps for the past few weeks as a glut in supply has driven down prices, but experts say that the situation may not last into the new year.

The average price of regular gasoline in Alberta is sitting at around 95 cents per litre, but if you look hard enough in the city, you can find it for as low at 89 cents per litre.

However, oil experts say it won’t be the same picture when the calendars flip over.

Dan McTeague, who works with the gas price forecasting website GasBuddy.com, says prices have dropped because of worries over an economic downturn, a U.S.-China trade disagreement and concerns over OPEC.

He adds a huge supply is also causing problems, but measures that have been announced to correct that issue could also cause prices to skyrocket.

“There’s a glut and that overhang will start to get whittled away beginning in January. Not just OPEC, but Canada as well, with the curtailment of 325,000 barrels of oil by the Alberta government.”

More volatility is expected to come from the federal carbon tax when that comes into effect in April.

According to the group’s historical records, the current price is about 16 cents less than it was at this time last year.

McTeague says that the high 80 and low 90 prices will be among the cheapest costs Calgarians could be seeing for some time.

(With files from Mark Villani and The Canadian Press)