CALGARY -- Provincial officials say school shutdowns or extended Christmas breaks are not expected in Alberta in the coming weeks, even as Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are moving in that direction.

Calgary schools have roughly 9,400 students and staff in various stages of isolation, with in-person classes shut down in some schools.

A spokesperson for Education Minister Adriana LaGrange issued a statement Tuesday saying it is up to local school boards to change their calendars if needed, but that no school board has requested a temporary shutdown.

Calgary Catholic School District Supt. Bryan Szumlas says he believes any significant change to the school calendar would have to come from the minister.

COVID-related staffing shortfalls in the Catholic system have become increasingly difficult to fill, with nearly 20 per cent of vacancies going un-covered so far in November.

Quebec is expected to announce a two-week extension to the Christmas holiday, extending into January, to prevent the possibility of fresh spread in its schools.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Monday that schools do not represent a significant source of COVID-19 spread.

Of the more than 10,000 active COVID cases in the province, schools account for roughly 10 per cent.