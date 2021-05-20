CALGARY -- Calgary police, along with RCMP officers, are searching a campground in the Turner Valley area for any trace of a man who went missing Wednesday.

Officials say Stanley Stooshinoff, 68, left his home in northeast Calgary at about 11 a.m. on May 19.

It's believed he went for a hike somewhere in the area of Turner Valley or Sheep River Provincial Park.

Police say he did not return at the appointed time and hasn't been seen since.

Authorities have located Stooshinoff's vehicle, a green Hyundai Tucson, at the Sandy McNabb campground but search efforts of that area have not been successful.

Now, police are reaching out to the public in the hopes that someone may have seen him.

Stooshinoff is described as:

5'8" (173 centimetres) tall

160 pounds (72.5 kilograms)

Medium build

White hair

Brown eyes

Police say he was last seen wearing dark-coloured jeans, a green-and-brown plaid, long-sleeved shirt with a black T-shirt underneath.

He was also wearing black shoes or hiking boots and could be carrying a camouflage backpack.

Stooshinoff was also wearing a distinctive medallion made out of a round piece of deer antler with a tin cross on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling 403-266-1234.