LETHBRIDGE -- The COVID-19 virus has not yet reached Lethbridge, but that does not prevent high-risk areas, such as shopping malls, from taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of patrons.

Thursday, the Park Place Mall announced it would stop renting strollers, wheelchairs and walkers until further notice.

The food court will also suspend their use of food trays. Also, special events that result in large gatherings have all been cancelled.

However, the mall has not been able to install hand sanitizers due to a shortage caused by the high demand in the community.

In addition to those precautions, visitors to the mall are asked to continue using good hygienic practices such as thoroughly washing their hands, covering their coughs and sneezes, as well as avoiding crowded events.



