Extra staff redeployed to help children's hospital deal with staffing shortage

Alberta Children's Hospital is redeploying staff over the New Year's long weekend in order to address the ongoing surge in respiratory illnesses and staffing gaps.

Starting Friday, staff from paediatric critical care transport teams have been moved to help expand patient intake capacity, creating a fast track area within the children's hospital ER.

They've been reassigned until Tuesday.

Young patients transported by STARS or EMS will still get virtual support by the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the neonatal team is also available.

AHS says the transport team is made up of a nurse and respiratory therapist, adding they see one transport every 24 hours.