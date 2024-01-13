CALGARY
    • Extreme cold causes state of local emergency to be declared on Siksika Nation

    A state of local emergency was declared on Siksika Nation Saturday morning due to the extreme cold.

    Siksika Nation Chief and Council, the Siksika Emergency Management Team and administration essential services are working together to help community members impacted by the frigid temperatures.

    Supports have been put in place for those who have no heat and need a warm place to stay.

    The Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex is open to Siksika Nation members who have no heat in their homes.

    Anyone who needs a ride is asked to call 403-734-3815 to request a ride.

    Families with elders and children who have no heat are asked to contact Tom Many Heads at 403-361-1527 to make arrangements for hotel accommodations.

    Watch Siksika Nation Tribal Administration social media for updates.

    The state of local emergency will remain in place for the next few days until it’s deemed safe. For emergency assistance, continue to call dispatch at 403-734-3815.

