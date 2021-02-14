Advertisement
Extreme cold ends Monday, further improvement through the new week
CTV News Calgary Published Sunday, February 14, 2021 7:42PM MST
Share:
CALGARY -- Most of the extreme cold warnings across Alberta have lifted, but extreme wind chills for some parts of the province may extend into Tuesday morning.
The warm up begins Monday with slight improvement as daytime temperatures stay in the minus teens. Significant warming after that with daytime highs steadily getting closer to 0°C by the end of the week. Periods of sun and cloud through the new week with a chance of light snow Tuesday night.
Here’s the five day:
Sunday Night:
- Partly cloudy
- Overnight: -27°C, wind chill near -36
Monday:
- Sun and cloud
- Daytime high: -16°C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, -21°C
Tuesday:
- Becoming cloudy
- Daytime high: -5°C
- Overnight: Chance of light snow, -12°C
Wednesday:
- Sunny morning, become cloudy in the afternoon
- Daytime high: -3°C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, clearing after midnight, -14°C
Thursday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: -3°C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, -13°C
Friday:
- Mostly cloudy
- Daytime high: 0°C
- Overnight: Mostly cloudy, clearing after midnight, -8°C
RELATED IMAGES