Extreme cold forces cancellation of outdoor activities at Heritage Park's Once Upon a Christmas

Heritage Park's final weekend of Once Upon a Christmas was forced to downsize Sunday due to the extreme cold.

"Due to this weekend's forecast, wagon rides have been cancelled for today and all outdoor activities will not be operating tomorrow (Sunday) at Once Upon a Christmas," the historic theme park tweeted Saturday. "This includes the wagon rides, snow painting and fire pits, among others."

Indoor activities were still running, including Christmas musical theatre, Santa visits, Santa photos, a reindeer scavenger hunt, cookie decorating, model train display, choir performances, holiday storytime, a kids' tree ornament craft and family photos.

Heritage Park is open until 4 p.m. Sunday.