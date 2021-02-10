CALGARY -- With temperatures forecast to reach into the -30s C on Thursday morning, Foothills School Division classrooms will remain open, but buses will not be running.

"Please be aware that if you transport your child in the morning you will also be required to provide transportation home at the regular school dismissal time," read a statement posted to social media.

"As always, we respect the decisions parents make to keep their children at home when circumstances make travel unsafe. When attendance is low due to winter weather, teachers are asked to provide meaningful instruction in the form of review, practice, and enrichment.

"Any essential learning or activities that occur will be replicated for absent students upon their return."