CALGARY -- Officials with the Rocky View Schools confirm several of its schools will be closed to students Tuesday due to severe weather.

Classes and school bus service have been cancelled at Rocky View School Division's schools in the following communities:

Crossfield

Beiseker

Kathyrn

Tuesday's diploma exams at these schools will take place as scheduled.

All other Rocky View School Division schools will have regular classes Tuesday. Parents and guardians are encouraged to check the school division's Late Bus app for the latest school bus status.

As of 6 a.m., the Calgary Board of Education, Calgary Catholic School District and Foothills School Division have not announced any school closures.

Chinook's Edge School Division in central Alberta confirms all of its schools will be open Tuesday but school bus service has been cancelled. CESD operates schools in Carstairs, Didsbury, Olds, Sundre, Innisfail, Sylvan Lake and surrounding communities.