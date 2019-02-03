The City of Calgary is included in a weather warning called by Environment Canada that covers a very wide swath of the province on Sunday.

The bulletin has been called because of the extreme temperatures that could see between -40 and -45C.

The frigid wind chill is expected to remain near -40C through the early part of the week.

The agency says if you or your loved ones are exposed to the outdoors for an extended period of time, you should watch for cold-related symptoms such as:

shortness of breath

chest pains

muscle pain and weakness

numbness

colour change in fingers and toes

Frostbite can develop on exposed skin in a very short time, Environment Canada warns.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures present a high risk of issues such as hypothermia and frostbite.

Calgary's homeless population is also expected to be very much at risk as a result of the extreme weather conditions, but agencies that work to help them say they are prepared to do what they can.

Kara Layhar, manager of communications at the Inn from the Cold, says staff have been equipped to handle an influx of clients as the temperatures drop.

"We also have what we call a Family Hub. It's open during business hours. I know it's going to be cold all week, so if anybody finds themselves in trouble or they're concerned, or maybe they are going to become homeless, please visit our Family Hub. It's located above The Source on the City Hall platform and you're welcome to come anytime during the week."

The cold has also caused some closures, including the ski and snowboard runs at WinSport and the Providence Children's Centre says their busing services will not be running on Monday.

Administrators wrote the following on their website to help inform parents of the change:

This is due to the extreme low temperatures and for the safety of the riders. ALL PROVIDENCE SCHOOL LOCATIONS WILL BE OPEN. Parents are welcome to drive their child to and from classes.

Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School will be closed on Monday due to extremely cold temperatures.

