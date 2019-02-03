The City of Calgary is included in a weather warning called by Environment Canada that covers a very wide swath of the province on Sunday.

The bulletin has been called because of the extreme temperatures that could see between -40 and -45C.

The frigid wind chill is expected to remain near -40C through the early part of the week.

The agency says if you or your loved ones are exposed to the outdoors for an extended period of time, you should watch for cold-related symptoms such as:

shortness of breath

chest pains

muscle pain and weakness

numbness

colour change in fingers and toes

Frostbite can develop on exposed skin in a very short time, Environment Canada warns.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures present a high risk of issues such as hypothermia and frostbite.

