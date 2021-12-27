Extreme cold warning issued as mercury plummets in Calgary, even as some brave the frigid temperatures

CALGARY -

With temperatures hovering around -30 C and wind chill factors making it feel even colder, Calgarians are being warned about the severe impacts the deep freeze can have.

Adam Loria, a public information officer with EMS said those temperatures take only minutes to have an effect.

“We’re really concerned not only for commuters that have to commute through public transit but to and from work, but people who work outside, and people who make a living outside,” said Loria.

“Any exposed skin only within a number of minutes can undergo some type of frostbite.”

Loria suggests travelling in groups or with others to keep an eye out. If you do go outside, layer up and cover all exposed skin. Even still, you should make the effort to warm up when you can.

For Michael Burns, a Monday morning trip to Sue Higgins Dog Park was a must after being pestered to leave the house by his four-legged friend.

“The sun is out and our little dog needs to go for a walk and that's why we are out here bundled warm,” he said.

“He loves this, he loves this weather he doesn’t find it cold, that's what we have to go out here and freeze our butts off.”

There is some reprieve expected by the weekend, but overnight lows continue to be in the high -20’s C or low -30’s C.