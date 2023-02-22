Extreme cold warning possible in Calgary this evening
Scattered flurries will remain a factor today, but the bigger story now comes back around to yesterday's key notes: the cold is ramping up in a big way. In the 5 a.m. hour, another few warnings popped up along the eastern boundary with Saskatchewan, and there remains an above-zero chance that Calgary joins in Thursday afternoon.
With the warning – we'd have it represented overnight and early Friday. If there's a 'good' side to this event, it's in Thursday's overnight wind speed sustained near 10 km/h; that's wind chills in the high minus 30s.
Beyond, things are looking to peak up for a window on Saturday and Sunday, as our temperatures bounce back and normalize for a change; no more wild swings for the fence above or below zero. Saturday will likely touch the positives, with Sunday afternoon bringing in a new system and a resultant wave of snow showers.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Wednesday
- Mostly cloudy, scattered flurries
- Daytime high: -22 C
- Evening: mostly cloudy, low -26 C
Thursday
- Partly cloudy, scattered flurries
- Daytime high: -25 C
- Evening: clear, low -31 C
Friday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: -16 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -16 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 2 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -6 C
Sunday
- Snow showers
- Daytime high: -2 C
- Evening: flurries, low -12 C
Matt is a heck of a pilot, and a heck of a photographer – he captured this the other evening from above the cloud cover.
Image courtesy Matt Melnyk photography.
