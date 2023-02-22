Extreme cold warning possible in Calgary this evening

Scattered flurries will remain a factor today, but the bigger story now comes back around to yesterday's key notes: the cold is ramping up in a big way. In the 5 a.m. hour, another few warnings popped up along the eastern boundary with Saskatchewan, and there remains an above-zero chance that Calgary joins in Thursday afternoon.

With the warning – we'd have it represented overnight and early Friday. If there's a 'good' side to this event, it's in Thursday's overnight wind speed sustained near 10 km/h; that's wind chills in the high minus 30s.

Beyond, things are looking to peak up for a window on Saturday and Sunday, as our temperatures bounce back and normalize for a change; no more wild swings for the fence above or below zero. Saturday will likely touch the positives, with Sunday afternoon bringing in a new system and a resultant wave of snow showers.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -22 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low -26 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -25 C

Evening: clear, low -31 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: -16 C

Evening: some cloud, low -16 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Sunday

Snow showers

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: flurries, low -12 C

Matt is a heck of a pilot, and a heck of a photographer – he captured this the other evening from above the cloud cover.

Image courtesy Matt Melnyk photography.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.