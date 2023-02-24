Extreme cold warning will drop this afternoon for Calgary

In the 6 a.m. edition of this writing, Calgary made it into extreme cold warning territory, reaching a wind chill value of -40; at that rate, you don't want to be outside for more than a few minutes before you're running a risk of frostbite on exposed skin. Nasty business. But, as the headline says, it won't stick around for much longer.

The remainder of the forecast, now, has entered that delightful, dare I say 'boring' territory; even the remainder of Friday has a hopeful outlook, thanks to a rise of west wind that will elevate our temperatures over the next 48 hours back to positive territory. It’ll take a while to feel the effects after the week we’ve had, but once we’re there, we stay there a while.

A few degrees below seasonal is the expectation for the lead-off into March. After the past three, it’ll feel lovely. I’m eyes-up on Tuesday’s flurries, but frankly, it’s not looking like a monstrous band. Similar to the last snowfall, we’d just have it condensed into

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -16 C

Evening: some cloud, low -16 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low - C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: clear, low -8 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: clear, low -12 C

Tuesday

Cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: some cloud, flurries, low -13 C

Marlene in Didsbury sent a gorgeous sunset photo:

Viewer Marlene captured this sunset shot in Didsbury.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.