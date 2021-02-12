CALGARY -- The heavy-bent curve that indicated a significant warming is less likely to happen, now, as forecast models have become more finely-tuned to the weekend and Family Day forecasts.

This is still fine, and was to be expected. The sixth and seventh days of most forecasts are so far-ranging that it's challenging to pin them accurately, but for context's sake: the sixth and seventh days of the forecast last week called for 1 C. That would have been the forecast for Monday. When you look further down, you'll see how far off the mark that ended up being.

Forecast models are fallible! It happens.

Our next few days will continue to be quite chilly, with -30 wind chill values ongoing until we break further from negative temperatures in the mid-20s. The polar low is taking its sweet time moving away from Manitoba, and that has slowed our warming curve. That will mean those romantic candles you've reserved for Valentine's Day will serve two-fold for both ambiance and warmth on Sunday.

Today, our air will crystallize whatever moisture it can, so we'll see light, non-accumulating flurries throughout.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -19 C

Evening: partly cloudy, scattered flurries, low -26 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -22 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -27 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -18 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -25 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -17 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -9 C

The weather photos ahead of the long weekend are from Kristen, catching a great sunrise, and Donna, who spotted this beautiful sun halo.

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield