Extreme cold warnings issued Friday for most of central and northern Alberta

With wind chill expected to make it feel as chilly as -45, extreme cold warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for most of central and northern Alberta and parts of southern Alberta.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, warnings are in place from the Airdrie area to the High Level region and drivers heading north are warned to be prepared for the conditions.

"Rising temperatures will bring an end to these extremely cold wind chills by this weekend," read the warning.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant. If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

The extreme cold warnings are in effect for:

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds

Hanna-Conronation-Oyen

Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler

Rocky Mountain House-Caroline

Drumheller-Three Hills

Drayton Valley-Devon-Rimbey-Pigeon Lake

City of Edmonton

Slave Lake

Fort Chipewyan-Wood Buffalo National Park

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake

Grande Prairie-Beaverlodge-Valleyview

High Level-Rainbow Lake-Fort Vermilion-Mackenzie Hwy

Hinton-Grande Cache

Spruce Grove-Morinville-Mayerthorpe-EVanburg

Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin-Toefield

Nordegg-Forestry Trunk Road-Highway 734

Peace River-Fairview-High Prairie-Manning

Wabasca-Peerless Lake-Gift Lake-Cadotte Lake

Westlock-Barrhead-Athabasca

Whitecourt-Edson-Fox Creek-Swan Hills

Calgary's forecast is calling for it to remain cold over the weekend, with lows approaching -20 C through the weekend and most of next week.

Edmonton is forecast to be a few degrees colder, with lows approaching -30 C by next weekend.