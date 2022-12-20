Extreme cold weather in Calgary: closures and cancellations

Calgary remains under an extreme cold warning, prompting several closures and cancellations.

At Canada Olympic Park, the ski and snowboard hill remained closed on Tuesday, along with the facility's tube park.

Both were shuttered the day before, thanks to the blast of wintry weather.

WinSport says the ski and snowboard hill will remain closed until at least Thursday.

A decision on Friday’s opening of the hill will be made later in the week.

The tube park is expected to reopen on Dec. 24, which is the next scheduled operational day.

"With changing weather conditions, guests are advised to visit WinSport.ca for the latest updates," said officials in a Tuesday news release.

CALGARY ZOO: ZOOLIGHTS CANCELLED

The Calgary Zoo announced on Monday it was cancelling Zoolights for Monday and Tuesday night due to the extreme cold.

Officials hope the holiday light show will be able to resume on Dec. 21.

CALGARY WEATHER: EXTREME COLD WARNING CONTINUES

Calgary remains under an extreme cold warning.

The warnings are issued by Environment Canada when cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

In the weather alert for Calgary on Tuesday morning, Environment Canada warned "extremely cold" wind chill values of -40 or colder will continue through the week.

A warming trend is expected by the weekend.