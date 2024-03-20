'Extreme concern' over wellbeing of missing Carstairs senior

Didsbury RCMP are looking for the public's help to find a 73-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday night.

Officials say Peter Janullis left his home on Osler Street in Carstairs at 7 p.m. to go for a walk.

He didn't return home.

Police say due to extreme weather, there is concern for his wellbeing.

Janullis is described as 183 centimetres (6') tall, 113.3 kilograms (250 pounds), with a long grey beard, grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with Adidas pants that have a white stripe down the side.

Authorities are specifically requesting all Carstairs residents to check their properties, including their garden sheds, for any trace of the missing senior.

Anyone who has information should contact Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3382 or your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.