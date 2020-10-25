CALGARY -- A group of Crescent Heights residents are angry a road previously made pedestrian-only is now re-opened to cars.

City crews took down the signs along Crescent Road Sunday.

The strip had been closed to traffic during the spring and summer months to allow pedestrians room to physically distance. But, according to a city representative, now that the cold weather is upon Calgary, the added room to roam won’t be needed.

The Crescent Heights Community Association is trying to get the decision reversed.

“People just fell in love with the space,” John McDermind told CTV News. “So the people that grew to love this area and use it on a regular basis are pretty heartbroken that they won’t be able to do that.”

The road was one of multiple city streets blocked to vehicles during the pandemic. Many in the neighbourhood say this closure brought together their community, offering more room to spread out and to gather.

“We were starting to think of programming activities and events for the area,” McDermid said.

As crews worked, he called the space “very different than it was yesterday.”

Not everyone on the street is in favour of a foot traffic extension. Some say they’re happy to have additional parking space back.

The popular tourist destination offers a clear view of downtown. McDermin says the amount of extra visitors in the spring made physical distancing tough.

The city told CTV News it did make some concessions.

A small strip on the south side of the street is now a blocked-off pathway for pedestrians, and McDermid says the area councillor has hinted some temporary closures could be possible for future community events.