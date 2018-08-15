Smoke from wildfires burning in British Columbia is wreaking havoc on a wide region in western Canada, reaching from northwestern B.C. all the way to central Manitoba.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the City of Calgary and much of the western part of the country on Wednesday morning.

The forecasted average in the city is an eight on the scale, or a high risk, but it could reach into the 10+ range for a very high risk in smoke.

The agency adds that air quality is expected to be poor throughout the week as well.

Officials say that there are certain groups who are particularly at risk because of smoke. Children, seniors and those with pre-existing health conditions could have difficulty in these conditions.

If you are prone to breathing difficulties, you are advised to remain inside in a place that is cool and ventilated.

Having an air conditioner that filters air can help, but if you don’t have air conditioning inside your home, consider going to a public facility that does.

For more information on how to protect yourself during extremely smoky conditions as well as an update on the current Air Quality Health Index, visit www.airhealth.ca.