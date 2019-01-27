Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the City of Calgary and many other areas in the southern section of the province because of strong winds.

The agency says that there is the potential for damaging winds throughout the day on Sunday, with the northerly gusts topping 90 to 100 km/h.

Flurries are also expected to set in sometime during the and the temperatures drop below freezing, contributing to icy conditions in many areas.

The advisory is in effect for an area as far north as Lloydminster, all the way to Crowsnest Pass in the southwest and Cypress Hills Provincial Park in the southeast.

The Environment Canada bulletin reports that there is the risk of damage to buildings during such wind events and drivers should also be prepared to adjust to changing conditions.

