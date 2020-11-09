CALGARY -- A face-covering bylaw has been implemented in the Town of Cochrane, making masks mandatory at indoor public spaces

In a news release, Cochrane official said the move was made "for the safety and protection of our community."

The face covering mandate pertains to indoor public spaces and public vehicles, with some exceptions.

Face coverings are not required when eating or drinking at a restaurant or doing physical activity at a gym or fitness center.

Children under five years of age or people with underlying health conditions that affect their ability to wear a face covering are exempt from the bylaw.

