Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise COVID-19 outbreak now at 56 cases

There are now 56 staff members at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise hotel with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That's down from roughly 100 last week and largely thanks to the use of rapid testing, officials said in a statement Thursday.

The hotel has not been declared an outbreak by the province.

The nearby Town of Banff has the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province, sitting at 1,866 per 100,000 population earlier this week, which equates to 251 cases.

The Town of Banff is offering a vaccination clinic for residents on Sunday and Monday.