Fairmont Palliser guests flood street after fire breaks out in iconic hotel's basement

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Fairmont Palliser on Wednesday night after a fire broke out in the basement.

Fire crews responded to the iconic downtown hotel on 9 Avenue S.W. around 8:45 p.m.

Guests quickly got out of the building and converged across the street -- some of them still in their bathrobes.

Buses were sent to the scene to provide shelter for the evacuees.

Police taped off an area near a stairwell to the basement where it appears the fire broke out.

Police were assisting fire investigators.

Several streets were blocked off and drivers were advised to avoid the area overnight.