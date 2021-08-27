CALGARY -- We fall in on high pressure tomorrow and will have pleasant, seasonal conditions for the weekend. Plenty of sun should be expected, with our high temperatures in the low 20s.

But first, we get an active-weather Friday. The buildup into this high-pressure region will involve a great deal of instability, beginning with wind gusts in the 40 km/h range today, and developing into showers or thundershowers by the dinner-hour in Calgary. If a thundershower forms, conditions are such (low energy, weak uplift) that it will remain non-severe.

Still, when thunder roars, head indoors!

The wind kicks up thanks to a "changing of the guard" for that upper pattern; we're going to watch our pressure rise, and that adjustment is one of the major components to wind creation.

After a warm and friendly Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, we'll plant a stop sign in our forecast conditions and drop into another wave of low pressure for a few days. This will bring showers and a sustained period of cooler temperatures to our forecast for a few days.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Windy – 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, afternoon showers, dinner-hour thundershower risk

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: late thundershowers, early clearing, low 10 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Tuesday:

Rain

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Photo time!

Al took a fun one – his is the remote-controlled variety, chasing the larger boat!

And ten-year-old Maila snapped this shot of the Glenmore Reservoir the other evening!

Thanks, all! You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!