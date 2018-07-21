Plenty of children and families were on hand to mark the grand opening of a new natural playground at Ralph Klein Park in southeast Calgary on Saturday.

The natural playground features a number of structures built out of completely natural materials to help foster child development and learning.

The structures include log and timber climbing structures, hill slides, water play, sand creations and arbour hide-outs.

Parents who visited the park on Saturday say it’s a great addition.

“I think it’s awesome because it’s not far away. We live in McKenzie Towne and we’ve come out here a few times and saw it was being built. We saw on Facebook that it was going to be open today so we brought both kids and came out to have some fun,” said Karen MacDiarmid, who attended the event with her two children.

TD Bank Group helped fund the development with a $500,000 investment as part of its #TDCommonGround, an initiative aimed at improving more than 150 greenspaces in Canada.