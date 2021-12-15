Families excited about relaxed Christmas gathering restrictions

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Premier Jason Kenney announced new gathering rules for Christmas along with the coming availability of more rapid tests.

As expected, the province is loosening restrictions on gatherings to allow more mixed groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated Albertans to gather this holiday season.

It's a move that the premier said needed to happen following last years strict gathering restrictions.

"The idea of isolating a whole lot more people for the second straight Christmas, unable to have any contact with family, I think would have a devastating impact on the mental and emotional well-being of many people."

Kenney's announcement saw the lifting of the two household cohort cap, allowing more family members and friends to come together.

However, gatherings are still limited to ten people maximum, but anyone 18 and younger don't count towards that number.

It was also revealed that anyone that is unvaccinated can once again take part in indoor gatherings and join in on the festivities.

A big reason the changes were made, according to Kenney, was that Albertans wouldn't accept the cancellation of another Christmas.

"The notion that we should do that in an excessive caution, I don't think reflects what Albertans would be willing to tolerate," he said during this morning press conference.

"So we're trying to balance these things because there's no perfect way of doing it."

Premier Jason Kenney, Dec. 15, 2021

TAKING PRECAUTIONS

Even though restrictions are being eased, Dr. Deena Hinshaw hopes Albertans will take precautions and respect the ones still in place.

"Tempting as it may be to make an exception and break the rules, the risk of transmission is just too great," she said.

"Particularly, severe outcomes for those who aren't vaccinated."

In the press conference, Kenney also announced that the province will be receiving 500,000 more rapid test kits that will be made available to residents for free.

The kits come with five tests each and are meant to be used prior to visiting friends and family for the holidays.

Amanda Mueller is a pharmacist at Stafford Pharmacy in North Lethbridge and thinks this will be beneficial in ensuring everyone's health.

"It's mostly used for piece of mind, so things like family gatherings, knowing you are negative before you visit your family and your older relatives," she told CTV News.

"Mainly, it's important to prevent any spread of COVID."

The test kits are being made available at pharmacies in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer.

However, in other communities like right here in Lethbridge, residents will have to visit their local Alberta Health Services site to receive theirs.

Mueller hopes that they will be made available through pharmacies in Lethbridge sooner rather than later.

"I do think it's odd that we weren't included because we are just as big as Red Deer and think that we should be included too," she said.

"But it's most likely a supply issue and I think, in time, we will be able to provide it in pharmacies here as well."

When it comes to today's announcement, some local residents are looking forward to the prospect of getting together to celebrate with family once again.

"My husband's family all live in one town and mine's just a short distance away, so it means we can together, at least with family, and that's always welcome news," said Jennifer MacDonnell.

"I think it's a great idea because it's very hard for families with children and grandchildren not to be together, as well as those without families to have visitors," said Jean Johnson.

"So I think it's good, but I think we still have to be very careful."

The changes to the social gatherings restrictions take effect immediately while the rapid test kits will be made available on December 17.

For more information, you can visit the Government of Alberta's website.