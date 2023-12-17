Families with sick kids treated to a private Toys “R” Us shopping spree
Families of children with serious illnesses and medical conditions were treated to a private shopping spree at Toy “R” Us on Macleod Trail Sunday morning.
The event was produced in partnership with Starlight Children's Foundation which helped spread a little holiday joy to the 72 families that attended.
“Events like these are so vital to these kids because they are going through certain medical conditions, in-and-out of the hospital and treatments,” said Starlight Children's Foundation coordinator Cheena Dumapit.
The organization helps those 18 and under with serious medical conditions or illness.
“They tend to miss out on a lot of things other kids their age would get to experience,” said Dumapit. “Field trips, birthday parties, things that we would almost take for granted.”
The event runs nationwide, with approximately 750 families are given a gift basket and gifts card at 11 stores.
One of those families that attended was the Van Galens. Eleven-year-old Finn had cancer from an early age which he no longer has, but now suffers from neurofibromatosis, while his 9-year-old brother Bodi has a history of seizures.
“Today is pretty special for us a family,” said the boys mother Inga. “They kind of miss out on events, so to be part of the Starlight family they kind of get their nice break from reality.”
Inga added both boys are now doing well.
