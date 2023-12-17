CALGARY
Calgary

    • Families with sick kids treated to a private Toys “R” Us shopping spree

    The event runs nationwide with approximately 750 families are given a gift basket and gifts card at 11 stores. The event runs nationwide with approximately 750 families are given a gift basket and gifts card at 11 stores.

    Families of children with serious illnesses and medical conditions were treated to a private shopping spree at Toy “R” Us on Macleod Trail Sunday morning.

    The event was produced in partnership with Starlight Children's Foundation which helped spread a little holiday joy to the 72 families that attended.

    “Events like these are so vital to these kids because they are going through certain medical conditions, in-and-out of the hospital and treatments,” said Starlight Children's Foundation coordinator Cheena Dumapit.

    The organization helps those 18 and under with serious medical conditions or illness.

    “They tend to miss out on a lot of things other kids their age would get to experience,” said Dumapit. “Field trips, birthday parties, things that we would almost take for granted.”

    The event runs nationwide, with approximately 750 families are given a gift basket and gifts card at 11 stores.

    One of those families that attended was the Van Galens. Eleven-year-old Finn had cancer from an early age which he no longer has, but now suffers from neurofibromatosis, while his 9-year-old brother Bodi has a history of seizures.

    “Today is pretty special for us a family,” said the boys mother Inga. “They kind of miss out on events, so to be part of the Starlight family they kind of get their nice break from reality.”

    Inga added both boys are now doing well.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast

    A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimetres) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday.

    Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s $2,000 gold bars

    Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News