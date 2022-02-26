Family and friends hold vigil for man killed by police
Family and friends gathered to remember Latjor Tuel Saturday after he was shot and killed by police a week ago.
The group gathered where the incident took place, along 17 Avenue and 44 Street. The vigil comes after two protests that took place this week, calling for justice for Tuel.
Police said they were responding to a report of a man with a weapon. When they arrived, officers attempted to subdue him with non-lethal options, but shot him when he attacked a police dog and charged officers.
According to family members, Tuel was struggling with his mental health, but was not an aggressive man.
“It is extremely important to put a light on mental health, we have so many people from our community who are suffering from mental health (issues) and this is not the first case,” said Lina Iatak, a member of Calgary’s Sudanese community.
Iatak added that some members in the community don’t have access to mental health supports in the city.
“They get treated like criminals rather than like they are part of society and they are struggling with (their) mental health, so I think it’s about time Calgary put more work into mental health,” said Iatak.
Calgary’s police chief offered his condolences to the south Sudanese community but maintained that racism was not a factor in Tuel’s death.
