Family and friends hold vigil for man killed by police

Family and friends gathered to remember Latjor Tuel. Family and friends gathered to remember Latjor Tuel.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian troops enter Kharkiv, fighting unfolds in the streets

Street fighting broke out early Sunday in Kharkiv as Russian troops pushed into Ukraine’s second-largest city, according to a regional official, following a wave of attacks elsewhere targeting airfields and fuel facilities that appeared to mark a new phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance.

A Ukrainian soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Zamirovsky)

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

Canada, the United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Russian official issues stark threats to the West

Moscow may respond to Western sanctions by opting out of the last nuclear arms deal with the U.S., cutting diplomatic ties with Western nations and freezing their assets, a senior Russian official warned as Russia’s ties with the West dived to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine.

