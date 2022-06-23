Family ask partygoers who last saw Colton Crowshoe alive to contact police

Family of a young man found dead almost eight years ago are urging the public to come forward with information.

Colton Crowshoe was last seen alive by friends leaving a house party in the Abbeydale area on July 4, 2014.

His body was found just over two weeks later, on July 24, in a retention pond at 16th Avenue N.E. and Stoney Trail.

Investigators determined Crowshoe's death was a homicide, and believe that he was killed shortly after leaving the Abbeydale house party, and his body was dumped in the retention pond.

Although investigators have interviewed numerous witnesses and received a number of tips, no arrests have been made.

Police believe there are individuals who have still not come forward, including potential witnesses who were at the house party.

"These cases never go cold and we never stop investigating them," Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit.

"We've had eight years that have passed now, people have matured, grown and maybe they were intimidated or afraid to come forward in the past, maybe they thought we knew information and just assumed that we would figure this out."

DEATH PUT CROWSHOE'S FAMILY 'THROUGH THE WRINGER'

Crowshoe's father Jimmy Crowshoe spoke to reporters on Wednesday, saying his son's death still haunts him.

"I hope that one day we get some kind of justice so we'll have some kind of closure," he said.

Jimmy remembered the moment when he found out his son's body had been found.

"I felt like just running down to the pond and grabbing him and taking him home," he said.

"I hope that one day … someone will stand up and tell the truth."

Colton's mother passed away a few months ago, something his aunt Anne Crowshoe says was extremely hard on the family.

"She passed away not knowing what happened to her son," she said through tears. "I just want justice for my nephew. I want somebody to come forward."

Another of Crowshoe's aunts, Nicole Johnston, says the family has still not given up hope that the killer will be found.

"We're here today to ask the community to please step forward if you know anything.

"My family has really gone through the wringer."

Johnston described Crowshoe as aloving, kind, generous and caring person.

"He would make anybody laugh in the room. He would make anyone smile.

"Colton (had) just graduated. He had future endeavours, he had future goals he was working for and was excited for. His life was taken from him, and that was so unfair.”

Anyone who was at the house party that night, or who has since learned information about Crowshoe's death is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.