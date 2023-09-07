Family, Calgary police concerned for missing 18-year-old not seen since July

Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they search for a 18-year-old man missing since July.

Joshua Healy-Irvine was reported missing on Aug. 19 after his family were unable to get in contact with him.

Police say he was last heard from one month before, on Wednesday, July 19.

"While it is not uncommon for Joshua to go extended periods of time without contacting his family, police have made several attempts to locate him, which have been unsuccessful," a Thursday news release explained.

Police say although there's no evidence to indicate foul play in Healy-Irvine's disappearance, police and family are "concerned for his well-being."

Healy-Irvine is described as being 6’0” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

He is known to frequent the northwest Calgary and downtown core.

Anyone with information about Healy-Irvine's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.