Family continues to seek justice in 15-year cold case murder of Jackie Crazy Bull

Family, friends, and members of the Blood Tribe laced up their shoes and marched Saturday in effort to seek justice for an Indigenous Calgary woman whose murder remains unsolved more than 15 years later.

Jackie Crazy Bull, 43, was fatally stabbed near 17 Avenue and 11 Street S.W. on July 11, 2007 in what police describe as a completely random attack.

Police say she was sitting on a bench when three black men exited a car to ask for directions, then stabbed her and drove from the scene.

To this day, no one has been charged with her death and no arrests have been made as Calgary police continue to investigate.

Four other people were attacked that same night in a stabbing rampage, but Crazy Bull was the only one who died following a single stab wound.

"Jackie was the matriarch of our family. She really taught me to be the woman that I am and I will continue to help her children and to guide her children and her grandchildren the way my sister guided me through life," said Sandra Manyfeathers, Crazy Bull’s sister and organizer of the walk.

Jackie Crazy Bull

"We haven't forgotten about this. We're continuing to look for justice for Jackie we're still looking for somebody to be charged and to be jailed in this in this murder."

Manyfeathers adds that her sister grew up mentoring those around her, including her 13 children that lost their beloved mother.

Crazy Bull’s son, Clifford Crowchild was just five when his mother’s life was taken. He fondly remembers moments as a child that still stay with him to this day.

"When I was a kid, my mom gave me a teddy bear and a book and I still have them with me," he said. "I still have that book and the teddy bear."

“I hold on to those but we’re still looking for the people that killed my mom and no one is behind bars, it’s so sad to see my mom go like that. I see kids with their moms and it’s tough sometimes but it makes me stronger too.”

Crowchild performed a special Indigenous dance in front of a memorial bench on 17 Avenue and 11 Street S.W. where his mother was stabbed to death.

Cree elder and traditional knowledge keeper, Cheryl Chagnon-Greyeyes also participated in Saturday’s walk.

She says the murder of Crazy Bull and lack of information related to her death continues to highlight the injustices facing many Indigenous Canadians.

“So for me it’s a matter of keeping that voice heard, keep singing the songs and drumming the drums and walking the walk in a good way,” she said.

“It's important that we do bring attention to it so that it isn't forgotten about, it isn't swept away and thought of as just something that happens because it's current. It's still happening. We're still losing people.”

The annual Justice for Jackie Walk was first meant as an effort to give dignity to Crazy Bull and show the entire community how much she was loved.

However, as the years go on, the walk’s purpose has shifted to calling out the perpetrator and demanding answers in this tragic loss of life.

Manyfeathers says one day she hopes justice will be served, but she’s unable to imagine what it looks like until a perpetrator is found.

She insists that the walk for Jackie will continue until her family is given answers.

“Jackie’s grandchildren are looking for justice and we continue to come together to really ask if anyone knows something to come and tell the police what you know, because there are people out there that know something.”

In 2009, Calgary Police Service officials confirmed that suspects had been identified in connection with Crazy Bull’s death, but the evidence was insufficient to pursue charges.

Persons of interest, from 2013 security camera footage

Police re-opened an investigation into Crazy Bull’s death in 2017, but have not released an update as the murder remains unresolved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through Crime Stoppers or by phone at 403-262-8477.