Family continues to seek justice in 15-year cold case murder of Jackie Crazy Bull

Jackie Crazy Bull, 43, was fatally stabbed near 17 Avenue and 11 Street S.W. on July 11, 2007 in what police describe as a completely random attack. Jackie Crazy Bull, 43, was fatally stabbed near 17 Avenue and 11 Street S.W. on July 11, 2007 in what police describe as a completely random attack.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina