Nine months after a Calgary family was rocked after the death of a young girl, they are struggling to come to terms with the loss of another family member and the surprising circumstances that followed.

In August 2018, the RCMP was called to investigate the death of two-year-old Brielle Morrison, who was airlifted to the Alberta Children’s Hospital after she was found in medical distress in her mother’s home in Cardston.

The toddler died of her injuries on August 6 but the family says they’ve never been given any answers about what happened to Brielle.

Craig Morrison, Brielle’s father, had been fighting for a response from police about his daughter’s death right up until his own death three weeks ago.

The cause hasn’t been determined, but his family said he overdosed. The situation has left them all devastated.

“We’re broken as a family. I don’t even know how to explain the feeling. We knew he was sad, we knew he lost his whole world; his little sunshine. We didn’t know how to help him. We all tried our best to be there for him and he just lost,” said Tammy Morgan, Craig’s sister.

Morgan says Brielle was the best thing that ever happened to her brother.

“She was his whole world. I had one brother and one niece and they’re both gone.”

The situation took an even more tragic turn over the weekend, when a group of people gained access to Morrison’s home in Calgary.

“We had my brother’s funeral on Saturday and we all thought, Sunday, we’d just take that day to breathe. At 7:50 a.m., Andy, my brother’s best friend, phoned us to tell us that somebody had broken into the house.”

Morgan says the suspects went through the home and took whatever they wanted, including Craig’s motorcycle, Brielle’s belongings and even pictures from the walls.

The alleged thieves were also caught on security video, said Morgan, who posted images of the suspects on her Facebook page.

“I want it out there, to see their faces. You can see her walk up to the door, you can see this guy in a Superman shirt walk in like he owns the place and then this other guy just strolls in like they’re welcome.”

Morgan was shocked when she spotted a number of her brother’s belongings for sale on Facebook a few days later.

“We were sick. We couldn’t believe that more could happen after everything else.”

Andrew Adams, Craig’s friend, says the past while has been an “emotional rollercoaster.”

“Craig was one of the stronger people I know. To watch him slowly break down and get to this point, it’s been rough,” he says. “A lot of it’s because of unanswered questions about what happened with Brielle. He never got any answers which drove him crazy. That’s what brought us to this point.”

Adams says he knows one of the people that was captured on video when items were taken from the home.

“One of the people that broke into the place was with him on the night that he passed away. I had to go get his dog from her the next morning after finding out.”

Meanwhile, Morgan wants to be sure that justice is served.

“I’ll be the voice for them. We will find out who took this stuff, it’s just material stuff but Brielle’s stuff, I mean, how sick are you to do that?”

Police say they are investigating the matter and have a person of interest in the case.

(With files from Chris Epp)