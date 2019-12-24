CALGARY -- The holiday season is full of surprises and cheer, but it’s also a time for many reunions.

"We’re excited to be able to have our family together, especially at this time of the year," said Daryl Urness, whose three kids live in the United States.

Urness’s daughter flew in from Los Angeles on Tuesday with her family.

"I love my grandkids, love playing around with them, they’re a lot of fun," he said.

Urness stood with his wife, anxiously awaiting their arrival at the international terminal at Calgary International Airport.

"Last year we were down in California for Christmas there, so we are excited to have them come back up here," said Urness.

When Urness finally saw his daughter and her family, it was all hugs and smiles.

Daryl Urness said the only problem with his daughter and her family coming in from Los Angeles is that they eventually have to leave.

"I always remember it, it’s a great thing, the only problem is they have to go," said Urness.

His daughter keeps in regular contact over the phone with her parents, but Urness said it's been one year since they were all together last.

"It's not the same thing, you just don’t feel that connection when you get to see them come off that plane," he said.

Family members of all kinds were anxiously waiting to see their loved ones, including Winston the mutt. The dog let out a howl for his owner Jason Lafrance, who was returning home from a work trip in North Dakota.

"That’s what it's all about, family and friends that’s right," said Lafrance.

Winston the mutt let out a howl when his owner Jason Lafrance got home from a work trip just in time for Christmas.

One American family said they weren’t meeting anyone in Calgary for the holidays.

The Grunbergs flew in from Boca Raton, Fla., just to experience a Canadian winter.

"I don’t know why they’re going to Florida because it’s not warm like summer," said 10-year-old Natalie Grunberg.

"We don’t have snow in Florida, so we’re going skiing here, snow tubing."