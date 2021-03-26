CALGARY -- A 27-year-old man from Bowden, Alta. has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman.

EMS initially responded to an apartment building in the central Alberta town Monday evening and RCMP officers were later deployed after a body was located.

Ross Arran McInnes was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder.

According to RCMP officials, McInnes and the victim knew one another. The nature of her death has not been released.

Friends and family confirm to CTV News that the deceased is Kirsten O'Donoghue, a mother of young twin boys, who died just weeks after celebrating her 25th birthday.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help support the children. As of early Friday afternoon, more than $34,000 has been donated to the campaign that has a target goal of $50,000.

McInnes remains in custody ahead of his appearance in Didsbury provincial court on Monday.

Bowden is located along the QEII highway, approximately 85 kilometres north of Calgary and 35 kilometres south of Red Deer.