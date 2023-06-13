Family, friends put up memorial for Calgary worker killed on job in trench collapse

A memorial has been put up by family and friends at the site where a worker died on the job last week.

Liam Johnston's girlfriend, Emily Gofton, posted on social media that Johnston's father was among those who placed flowers and notes at the site of a trench collapse.

Johnston died Thursday morning while doing sewer repairs.

The fire department says the 27-year-old climbed down the ladder into a three- to six-metre-deep hole to access the line when a large amount of dirt and debris fell on top of him.

It took several hours to remove his body.

Police and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating the incident.

His employer, Mr. Mike's Plumbing, has released a statement saying it is deeply saddened by Johnston's death and reviewing its safety procedures.

