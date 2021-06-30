CALGARY -- The 43-year-old man killed by an alleged impaired driver Sunday evening on Highway 22 has been identified as Matthew Forseth of Airdrie.

Forseth's family confirms to CTV News that the Calgary-born, Airdrie-raised man was the victim of the crash.

Didsbury RCMP says the fatal collision occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at a location near Range Road 43 in Mountain View County.

According to Mounties, the driver of a southbound pickup truck attempted to overtake a southbound van on the undivided highway and collided with an oncoming SUV. The impact of the crash caused the pickup truck to flip several times and collide with two northbound motorcycles, including the bike Forseth was riding.

Forseth was pronounced dead on scene while the second motorcyclist was transported to hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 25-year-old woman, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to support Forseth's family including his three teenage daughters.