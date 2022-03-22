Family identifies Calgary man reportedly killed in Beltline fall

Family have identified a Calgary man who died after an altercation in the Beltline last week.

The victim, Austin Harris, was rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon after reportedly being injured in a fall. He died the next day.

On Monday, Calgary police said that due to "several inconsistencies in the man’s injuries" the homicide unit began investigating the death, and, after reviewing evidence, determined Harris "was involved in an altercation prior to his death."

Family tell CTV News the incident happened at Harris' apartment in the 100 block of 10 Avenue S.E. where he lived on the 28th floor.

His parents, Brian and Patty Harris, say Austin would have turned 28 next month.

"Austin’s love, passion and kindness touched many people and will be dearly missed. We love you Auzzie and a huge part of our life will be empty," said Brian Harris in a Facebook post.

"To all of you that have reached out called, texted, sent flowers I’m sorry I have not responded," said Patty Harris in a Facebook post. "Please know that your words have brought me and the family great comfort. I’m truly at a loss for words, I now know the true meaning of heartbroken. Rest in Peace our beautiful sweet son."

Scott Midford, 31, has since been charged with manslaughter and appeared in court today.

"The victim and the accused were known to each other, and not related to the earlier random attack in the same area," police said Monday.

An autopsy is expected to be completed on Tuesday.