A tribute to a 22-year-old Calgary man who died last year has disappeared from a remote area within Nose Hill Park and his loved ones are pleading for information on its current whereabouts.

In March 2017, Carter Beaudin succumbed to a fentanyl overdose in the park in a manmade teepee. To honour his memory, a stone engraved with his name, date of birth, date of death and three images of significance, was placed at the site in August.

“It had a little airplane, a turtle and a racecar, three things that he was super passionate about,” said Shelby Beaudin, Carter’s sister. “He wanted to be a pilot when he grew up.”

The placement of the memorial stone in an area off the beaten path was a significant undertaking. “The day that they brought it there, it took them about two hours,” said Charlene Thiessen, Carter’s mother. “They had a big trolley. It’s very, very heavy. I’d say 200 pounds (90 kilograms).”

Carter’s loved ones would visit the site on a regular basis. “It was somewhere to go and have a nice walk and hangout and say hi to him,” said Shelby.

According to Charlene, Carter’s father trekked through the snow to the site in February and discovered the stone was gone. “Initially, I thought the City of Calgary may have moved it because I know it’s probably not supposed to be there,” said Charlene. “However they said that they did not move it.”

Shelby struggles to understand the motive of whoever disturbed her brother’s memorial “I just can’t believe that someone would do that. What kind of person would go and take something that obviously means so much to family?”

The family suspects that the stone is still in the area but they have been unable to find it in the tall grass. “I honestly don’t think it was moved very far because of how heavy it is,” said Charlene. “We have been looking for it and we just cannot find it.”

Charlene is hoping someone will spot the stone while walking or riding their bike through the park. Anyone who encounters the engraved stone is asked to contact Charlene Thiessen on Facebook.

With files from CTV’s Kevin Fleming