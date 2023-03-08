Family members of slain Calgary toddler attend court proceedings

Grief-stricken family members of 18-month-old Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua told reporters outside a court hearing on Wednesday that they hope for justice in the toddler's death.

"He was so loved there by everyone and he had so many friends," said Alice Finley, one of Gabriel's family members.

Dressed in orange sweaters and holding photos of him outside the Calgary Courts Centre, members of Gabriel's extended family attended proceedings against Michael Sinclair and Sonya Pasqua, the boy's parents.

Both have been charged with manslaughter in the boy's death almost two years ago.

On Oct. 5, 2021, police were called to a home in the 2800 block of 14th Avenue S.E. for reports of a boy in medical distress.

First responders attended the scene and administered first-aid, but Gabriel was pronounced dead.

His family shared fond memories of the boy.

"He was a little angel," Finley said. "He loved everybody – he was such a good little boy."

"Gabriel was precious, he was loved and is missed every single day," said Gabriel's great-aunt Debbie Fehr.

"We're here so he has a voice and we're hoping for justice."

The 18-month-old was found in medical distress inside a Calgary home on Oct. 5, 2021. He died at the scene. (Supplied)

The boy's mother was released on bail last week and faces a curfew along with other conditions. Pasqua's case was adjourned until March 22.

Sinclair is still in police custody and is due back in court March 15.