Family of 3 escapes McKenzie Lake house fire

CALGARY -

An investigation is underway into a Friday morning fire in a southeast neighbourhood that displaced a family of three.

Fire crews responded to a home on McKerrell Way S.E. in McKenzie Lake at around 7 a.m. following several calls to 911 reporting a fire. Firefighters encountered smoke emanating from the front door of the house.

Two adults and a child escaped the building unscathed prior to the arrival of emergency crews.

Calgary Fire Department officials confirm the fire originated in a bathroom and spread into the attic, but the exact cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Damage to the home is considered extensive and the building is uninhabitable at this time.

Officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the home.